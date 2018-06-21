Exotic baby crocodiles hatch at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Zoo has three new amphibians in the mix
In a release Thursday, the Memphis Zoo announced three baby Nile crocodiles hatched.
Though they are very small and cute now, these exotic crocodiles can grow up to 20 feet long and weigh up to 1,600 pounds.
That is nearly 1,000 pounds more than the average alligator.
