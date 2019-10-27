  • Expect some sunshine Sunday with highs in the upper 60s

    • Most of the rain is gone with light drizzle left for some
    • Overnight will be foggy, cloudy and cool temps near 50
    • Expect some sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s
    • Dry through Tuesday with rain arriving Wednesday
    • Halloween looks to be wet with temperatures in the 60s
    • Behind the rain freezing temps are expected for Friday AM
       

