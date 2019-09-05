Experts recommend travel insurance after Hurricane Dorian impacts the Bahamas

Many travelers around the Mid-South are logging into their airline websites to see if Hurricane Dorian will ruin their vacations – especially if they travel to the Carolina coast.
Hurricane Dorian has also ruined vacation plans for anyone traveling to the outer islands of the Bahamas.
Travel experts told us if you plan on vacationing for the next few weeks or month – make sure you buy travel insurance. It could save you money and a headache.
Jason Campell returned from a duck hunting trip and said the short term is policy might be worth it.
“If it is a cruise, cross-country flight or a big trip when you have several thousand of dollars invested -it is a no brainer,” Campell said.
Travel expert’s like Gary Lowry from Triple A always urges their customers to buy the policy because the risk is costly.
“If we sold you the travel insurance here at Triple A, a full refund. A full cashback refund, flight… everything.”
Triple A recommends Allianz which gives you a full refund for trip cancellation, interruption, and even some medical coverage.
There are other companies, but you need to do your research and ask the what if questions.
We did a search and found travel insurance cost up to 10% of the total vacation expense, according to the consumer reports.
