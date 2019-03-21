  • Explosives found on Millington base, no foul play suspected

    Updated:

    A shelter in place was underway for the Millington Navy Base. 

    According to a Facebook post, "all personnel immediately need to go indoor and 'shelter in place.'"

    The all clear has been given.

    "At the Army Reserve Unit onboard NSA Mid-South unaccounted for explosives were found during a routine inventory following a mobilization," according to a Facebook post. 

    Memphis Police Department Bomb Squad is on site.

    A perimeter was set in the vicinity. No foul play is suspected. 

     

