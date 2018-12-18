Expulsions increasing, suspensions down in Shelby County Schools, study says

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - FOX13 took a closer look at a disturbing discipline trend in Shelby County Schools.
New data shows that short-term suspensions have decreased, but expulsions are going up.
A spokesperson with Shelby County Schools said the district is shifting from punitive to restorative practices to address these suspension and expulsion rates.
This includes supporting a student's behavioral and social needs.
There were nearly 2,500 expulsions last year among SCS students.
That is an increase of more than 300, compared to the 2015-16 school year, according to Chalk Beat, a non-profit education news organization.
A district spokesperson said most of the expulsions are a result of the state mandated zero-tolerance offenses.
This statewide policy mandates expulsions for having a gun at school, drug use or procession and serious assaults on a school employee.
SCS officials said all students who are expelled are eligible to attend an alternative school program so those students can continue instructional time.
State data shows out-of-school suspensions lasting 10 days or less have decreased over the years in SCS – going from 15 percent during the 2015-16 school year to 11 percent last school year.
But that's still much higher than the state average, which is closer to five percent.
The district said they're also requiring non-punitive actions before assigning a student to out-of-school suspension.
SCS policy also prohibits suspending students for attendance issues.
Officials said they are also providing adverse childhood expenses training across the district.
FOX13 filed a public records request to find out which schools had the highest expulsion rates.
