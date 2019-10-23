0 Facebook marketplace robbers in arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two males have been arrested after luring victims from Facebook marketplace and robbing them.

Phaebian Black, 18, and Michael Benton, 20, were arrested in connection with two robberies, which started after they inquired about items for sale on Facebook marketplace.

Memphis police responded to 6073 Ridgway Blvd. about 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 after a victim said he had been robbed by an unknown male, police said.

The victim was selling a Rose Gold iPhone for $220. He received a response and agreed to meet the suspects.

A dark purple Nissan Maxima pulled up, which one suspect, later identified as Benton, approached the victim.

Benton evaluated the phone and took off running to the car. The driver, later identified as Black, drove off. The victim reached in the passenger side window to get the phone, according to the affidavit.

Black drove off at a high rate of speed, dragging the victim. The rear passenger beat the victim in the face and head until the victim got his foot caught under a tire and let go of the car.

The victim was left in the middle of traffic and was transported to Regional One Medical Center. He sustained several cracked bones in his face and severe lacerations to his face, head and shoulders, plus a broken foot, the affidavit said.

About 25 minutes later, Memphis police responded to 4238 Runningbrook Cove, near the Ridgeway address, for a second robbery, which the victim said he was robbed at gunpoint by a driver of dark colored Nissan Maxima, police said.

The victim was selling a Play Station 4, two controllers and three games for $500.

He gave a suspect his home address to pick up the items. The victim handed Black the items to look over, and he pulled out a handgun instead of money, pointing it at the victim, the affidavit said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The driver sped off.

After further investigation and video surveillance, the owner of the car was located and asked to come in for questioning.

The car's owner, Black's girlfriend, admitted Benton was the responsible person in the first robbery and said Black was the driver in both incidences.

Benton was taken in custody on Oct. 16 and charged with attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of theft. He is being held on a $300,000 bond and is due in court Oct. 28.

Benton said Black was the person who robbed the second victim at gunpoint.

Black was taken into custody Oct. 21 and charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft. He is being held on a $200,000 bond and is expected in court on Oct. 29.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.