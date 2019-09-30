0 Fairgoers upset, demand answers after cars towed

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A Southaven woman said she is furious after her car was towed while she and her family were enjoying their trip to the Mid-South Fair.

According to the city of Southaven, the woman is one of 22 drivers who were directed to park in a specific area but were later towed.

Now Michelle Free is demanding reimbursement.

Free told FOX13 a police officer told her she could park her car in the grass next to the Civic Center Apartments and it would be OK.

"He told us all where to park," she said. "My husband even said are you sure? And he said, ‘Yeah park there'."

Free said when she returned from the fair, her new car was missing.

"I got back and peaked around the corner," she told FOX13, "my car is gone and my heart drops, and I was like ‘oh my god!'"

Free found out her car and everything inside had been towed.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"I had no keys to get in the home that night — didn't have any way to get in," she said. "We didn't have a vehicle."

Free told FOX13 she ended up paying almost $250 to get her car back, then noticed all over her new car.

She said the city of Southaven should pay.

"All I want is for you to take responsibility," she said. "If you can't take responsibility, you owe me for my car."

According to Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite, The Landers Center plans to pay for towing mistake.

He released a statement saying:

"Update…The City has been working on a resolution for the vehicle owners whose automobiles were towed Saturday night after our Police properly parked them. We commend the Landers Center for reaching out to these people who were inconvenienced and arranging for a reimbursement for all charges incurred. If the towing company did not have your contact information, please contact the Landers Center as they are trying to reach you."

FOX13 reached out to the Civic Center Apartment and the towing company but have not heard back.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.