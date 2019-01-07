Fake $100 bills circulating in local city

A Mid-South police department is asking the public to check their cash each time they make a transaction. It is because some counterfeit or “play” money” has been circulating in the community.
FOX13 learned the bills – which are circulating in a north Mississippi city – are not hard to spot if you slow down and pay attention while examining them.
“It is kind of crazy to be honest with you,” a resident told FOX13. “I don’t know who would be doing it or why, but they need to stop.”
Investigators have found the bills are from China and are burned during the country’s new year celebrations, according to the police chief. Somehow, they wound up in circulation in Mid-South.
The chief said – in some cases – the fake bills might be getting passed while being mixed in with real $100 bills.
