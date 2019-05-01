0 False reporting of crimes in Memphis becoming increasing issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - False reports of crimes in Memphis is becoming more of an issue.

FOX13 obtained new data that shows the number of people committing this type of crime is on the rise.

Memphis police said it is hurting their efforts to protect you. Take Joshua Scott, who told police he was the victim of a carjacking at a gas station last month.

Scott told officers someone hit him on the head with a gun and forced him out of his car. Eight days later, Scott told detectives he was doing meth with someone, that he was not carjacked and was aware he was filing a false report.

It was not only a lie but a waste of time for MPD.

“We spend a lot of man hours, a lot of unnecessary man hours investigating a hoax or a fake crime before we find out this was a big waste of time," Col. Mickey Williams said.

"You have guys searching areas on foot, on patrol in the cars. An hour or two hours later you realize it was a hoax," said Lt. Col. Lambert Ross of the Memphis Police Raines Station.

FOX13 looked at the number of false reporting cases investigated by MPD since 2017.

There were 130 cases in 2017. The number dropped to 85 in 2018. In 2019, MPD has investigated 63 false reporting cases and the year is not even half over.

FOX 13 asked Ross what is causing this trend.

"If we knew what was causing that we could end this today," Ross said.

Some of the fake cases can cause a public panic such as when a parent claims their car was stolen with a child inside. The police will make that case a high priority.

If the vehicle is spotted, officers can begin a pursuit to stop a violent criminal and rescue a child in danger. Imagine, police argue, what officers could have been doing instead?

"Could you have stopped a robbery? Could you have a stopped a shooting? Could you have been at some location during regular patrol and stopped some crime from happening?" said Ross.

The penalty for false reporting could be up 12 years in jail since it is a Class D felony.

