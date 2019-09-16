0 Families are tired of blighted properties in Whitehaven neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Residents in Whitehaven are tired of dealing with abandon homes and blighted properties in their neighborhoods.

Kimberly Reid and Yvonne Nelson said they have made several complaints to 311 but the blight is still there.

Reid showed me blight busting out of a shed with tall grass surrounding it off Graves Rd. She lives next door and built a fence, so she didn't have to look at the mess.

"It's been vacant for so long and it's got critters and animals and sheds and tires half a truck is out there, and they come over into our yard," said Reid.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

She said the homeowner moved out 15 years ago. Now, the garage is filled with bottles to the ceiling.

"It needs to come down or it needs to be empty because it's like a hoarder so it's a fire hazard to us," said Reid.

A few minutes away there are abandoned homes off Rosita Circle.

There are several car tires piled up in front of the house.

Yvonne Nelson of Whitehaven said she's made it her life mission to clean up the city. "We don't want to see people driving down our street throwing trash out we want homeowners to do the best they can with their properties," said Wilson.

Nelson told us she filed a 311 complaint with code enforcement but the blight is still there.

"People are getting paid, and they aren't doing their job if I'm going to be out here doing this someone needs to put me on the payroll," said Nelson.

The city said they are looking over its 311 records.

Officials with the city also said there is a Progress Grounds Services for high grass at the vacant property off West Rosita Circle. The city told FOX13 they will expedite a contractor to cut the vegetation this week.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.