Families awarded more than $7K, jury finds Galilee Cemetery 99 percent at fault for botched burials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A verdict was reached after Mid-South 1200 families had mishandled burials for their loved ones.
The jury has awarded each family $7,500 per body in the case. Attorneys originally wanted $2.5 to $5 million per family.
In Galilee Memorial Gardens, caskets were crushed and stacked, remains were mishandled and bodies were lost.
A jury found that Galilee was 99 percent at fault for the botched burials, while the funeral homes were 1 percent at fault.
Problems with the Galilee Memorial Gardens date back to 2014. That’s when the first legal paperwork accused the cemetery of continuing to sell burial plots, even though there was no room on the property.
The state has filled reports every couple month on its finding.
Galilee was found not guilty of breaching contracts with the families, and they were also found not guilty of negligibly or recklessly mishandling remains.
However, the jury did find them guilty of breaching the "fiduciary relationships" -- or relationships built on trust -- with clients, and that it also caused damage to their clients.
The jury will reconvene Tuesday morning.
