0 Family and friends hold vigil to honor mother allegedly murdered by estranged husband

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Family and friends held a candlelight for the well-known hair stylist murdered in downtown Memphis.

Her estranged husband is accused of shooting her.

Memphis police are still searching for Michael McKinnie.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Friends and family of Latarica Stripling gathered at Thread Beauty Salon. The mother of three was a hair stylist and owned the business.

FOX13 spoke with Stripling’s daughter and two sisters before the vigil.

“You hurt me,” said eight-year-old Peighton Stripling.

That was Peighton’s message to Michael McKinnie, the man accused of shooting and killing the child’s mother.

Police found Latarica Stripling dead when they arrived in the parking lot in the 700 block of Kentucky Street in downtown Memphis last week.

RELATED: Woman murdered in front of her children in Downtown Memphis

“She was doing all that she could to stay away from him but he just refused to accept no,” said Latoya Stripling, the sister.

Peighton, who witnessed her mother’s murder, tried to protect her.

The family said McKinnie was Stripling’s estranged husband. His criminal history reveals he allegedly told the mother of three in a previous case, “I told you I was going to kill you,” according to court documents.

RELATED: 'I told you I was going to kill you.' Man accused of killing Memphis mom had violent criminal past

“There were times we called the cops and they came to this address right here where she told them she was scared and you know what they told her, nothing has happened yet,” said Tyisha Jones, the sister.

At the time of the shooting, police called it a possible domestic situation. A warrant was issued a day later for McKinnie on first degree murder, reckless endangerment and convicted felony possession of a handgun.

“I understand why domestic people go back, they’re scared, that’s why it needs to be extra protection out here,” Jones explained.

Marquiepta Odom, the Interim executive director of the YWCA Greater Memphis said her office is seeing an increase in the number of victim’s inquiring about protection orders.

She said Memphis ranks number one in the state for domestic violence homicides.

“Having a safety plan is important, in some cases it involves relocating if that person wants to,” Odom said. “It involves safety planning around their children, if you have children, around the schools alerting principals and teachers, who can pick up the children.”

“He was in jail for manslaughter before, she sent him to jail, there’s no reason that he should have been on the streets,” Latoya said.

McKinney was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years for the crime, but records show he did not serve the entire sentence.

FOX13 asked police how he was able to get back in the streets. We will include their response when we receive that information.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.