0 Family, attorney still searching for answers 1 year after man shot, killed by Southaven police

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - It’s been one year since Southaven police officers shot and killed Ismael Lopez.

Authorities were trying to serve a warrant, and went to the wrong home.

Defense Attorney Murry Wells, who is representing the Lopez family, said one year has gone by and not one charge has been filed.

“The desire for answers is exactly the same that it was the day after,” Wells said.

On July 23, 2017, a Southaven father was taken from his family after police shot and killed him. Wells told FOX13 his family has been waiting too long for answers.

“It’s troubling,” Wells said. “I don’t know if I’m shocked by it, but I am disappointed by it.”

FOX13 spoke to Wells back in December.

“This is abnormal. There is no rational explanation as to why it takes five months to release findings,” Wells said.

And now seven months later, he and Lopez’s wife, Claudia, are still waiting.

“It’s troubling to me that she’s had to wait this long and we’re optimistic that in the very short future she is going to get some explanation as to how she lost her husband,” Wells said.

The autopsy report was completed more than a month ago, and it has still not been released.

“It was weird because we can’t give it to you cuz it’s not done, and when it’s done we can’t give it to you,” Wells said. “We think we’re going to get it fairly soon. It’s time.”

Lopez’s death sparked dozens of protests in Southaven early on, but none recently.

“I think in the near future you’ll see a resurgence of concern by the community about the way this was handled,” Wells said.

Wells said this will be a federal lawsuit. He said he will file a claim that the officers of the Southaven

Police Department violated the constitutional and civil rights of Lopez and his family.

