0 Family begs for answers after 23-year-old shot, killed in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Chester "CJ" Crawford, 23, was shot and killed on Kimball Ave in Cherokee.

FOX13's Winnie Wright sat down exclusively with his family Wednesday, and they said they are begging people with information to please come forward to help police.

This close-knit family is devastated.

CJ is the younger brother of former Memphis Tiger, Markel Crawford.

"Anybody who knows CJ, his main thing is to keep you smiling, laughing. Like you never know when he's serious because he always makes a joke out of something," said Marissa Dennis, CJ's sister.

His family said he was inside a home when he was killed, and not inside a nearby car sprayed with bullets, as previously reported.

"A wonderful child, wonderful son. A wonderful son. He just got caught up in the wrong place," said Dorothy Emmones, CJ's mother.

The aspiring rapper grew up in Cherokee.

His family said they think he was on Kimball that morning because he would hitch a ride with friends to work at FedEx.

"I'm numb. I'm hurt," said Dorothy.

They said Crawford was with friends, but none of them are giving the police any information to help catch CJ's killer.

"It's like nobody wants to say anything, or they're trying to handle it themselves, which is not going to make it better. Cause then you just have someone else's family suffering," said Dorothy.

Each family member was visibly emotional during our interview. Markel, known to most as a homegrown basketball star, was only able to whisper "I should have been there" and "I'm sorry CJ."

"My puzzle is broken. My babies were close. He didn't bother anybody. He didn't bother anybody," said Dorothy.

This loss leaves a huge hole in this tight-knight family, and they just want answers.

"If somebody knows something, don't hold back because you feel like you're going to be a snitch. We lost a brother, a son, a friend. We just want to know what happened," said Marissa.

Three people were taken into custody after the shooting, but the family said they've since been released.

One thing those witnesses shared with the family was that it allegedly took 30 minutes for ambulances to arrive on the scene.

The family questions why it took so long and would a faster response time have saved CJ.

We've reached out to MPD for information, but have not heard back yet.

