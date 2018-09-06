0 Family claims Memphis cemetery misplaced headstone of infant son for years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A family is claiming that a Memphis cemetery misplaced the headstone of their infant son for years.

They shared their painful memories of burying the infant at Galilee Memorial Gardens nearly 50 years ago.

They said the cemetery misplaced the headstone for years, and it is too late to correct the mistake because the gravesite is filled with markers.

The family said because of this mistake, they can't bring flowers to William Poole’s grave because there is no room to put them.

"It hurts. It is very painful," said Catherine Fleming, his mother.

Fleming told FOX13 the last moments of life for her infant son back in 1971. Poole died from dehydration.

"When I took him to the doctor I thought he was asleep, when he took his last breath," said Fleming.

The grave went unmarked for years until the family finally bought a headstone. They said the cemetery placed it on the wrong grave.

William's sister Sandra Poole told FOX13, "They put his tombstone over there where the other babies was buried at, but he wasn't buried at that spot."

The family said on their own, they found where their loved one was laid to rest.

The family believes other children may be buried on top of William.

"We took flowers and everything out there and you cannot put flowers or anything out there. And I like cried," said Poole.

The family has paid close to attention news reports when the problems at Galilee were first exposed and now the class action suit against the cemetery.

They believe someone needs to be held responsible.

"I think something should be done about it just because they are deceased doesn't mean you love your loved ones," Fleming said.

