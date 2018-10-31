0 Family closer to answers after man found dead in van on Memphis impound lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is one step closer to finishing its investigation into the body of a man found inside a van left for 49 days at an MPD impound lot.

Multiple police sources told FOX13 that MPD has finished interviewing all of the officers who were on the scene the night the van and passengers were shot during a robbery.

"What I hope this outcome is that they accept responsibility for a terrible tragedy," said Attorney Murray Wells.

Wells’ firm represents the family Bardomiano Hernandez, who was found dead inside the van after police towed the vehicle to a Memphis impound lot following the robbery.

All of the officers involved in the case have had their hearings.

The next step is for MPD to decide what disciplinary actions will be taken.

All of the officers had the option of having a representative from the Memphis Police Association to accompany them.

FOX13 learned the deputy chief, Michael Shearin, will decide if any of the possible 17 officers will be disciplined.

Shearin is a 22-year veteran who is relatively new to the command staff of MPD.

MPA President Michael Williams did not comment on the hearings, and he was asked to testify and if Shearin was in charge.

Williams said the punishment could range from a “letter of reprimand” to a dismissal of all charges or firing.

Wells said the response from the city is just as important as discipline.

“They make it right by the family,” said Wells. “They offer an apology and they train officers to make sure we do a sweep of vans to make there are no bodies in place. And secondly the family wants change at the impound lot.”

