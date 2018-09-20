0 Family, community activists calling for FBI to investigate after man shot by MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man shot by Memphis police is still in critical condition. Janice Banks, Martavious Banks’ mother, is now joining forces with Rise Up Memphis – an activist group – to demand justice.

The grief-stricken mother is outraged with police. One officer shot Banks after a traffic stop Monday night. The incident was not recorded on any of the three officers’ body cameras.

FOX13's Alexa Lorenzo spoke with family and community leaders about the lack of accountability and justice in this case. Their call for increased scrutiny on the officers involved -- on FOX13 News at 5.

Janice Banks said she is determined to find out the names of the officers who shot her son.

“Three officers, all three cameras cut off at the same time,” Banks said. “The dash cam cut off also. This is plain to see. It’s plain to see, and I’m not going for it.”

A lot of questions remain as to what actually happened that night. Pastor Steven Bradley said the lack of answers is causing a community outcry.

“It’s heart breaking to stand here once again to see a black body lying on the ground by another police officer,” Bradley said.

The TBI is now leading the investigation. Rise Up Memphis and the Banks family said they want the FBI involved.

They told FOX13 the officers need to be held accountable.

“I want to know who they are,” Banks said. “I want that badge number. I want them.”

Memphis police said three officers were involved in the incident. They are now on administrative leave.

“Police officers are supposed to serve and protect and in this case and in many cases across the United states, that’s not happening,” Bradley said. “We are here to find out why.”

The names of the officers have not been released.

“I want the house cleaned, Janice Banks said. “I want nobody there. I want It on the media. Clean house.”

