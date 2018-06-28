Family, community members gather to remember 15-year-old gunned down

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - People remembered the life of a 15-year-old West Memphis girl who was shot and killed earlier this month.
Hearts of Jordyn Craig’s family members are still shattered weeks after she lost her life in a drive-by shooting.
RELATED: 15-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting
Thursday morning, The Child Advocacy Center of Eastern Arkansas and the West Memphis Police Department raised a flag in Jordyn’s honor. Jordyn’s Mother, Shari Craig, said some days are good, but most are filled with tears.
Trending stories:
- Popular Memphis strip club shut down, sources say
- Copperhead snake bites Alabama girl swimming in pool
- Memphis rapper dies shot, killed at strip club
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
"I wish I could just have her again and take her home with me and I'll never see her again,” Craig said.
On FOX13 News at 5, Jeremy Pierre talks more with Jordyn's mom about losing her daughter to gun violence. See the emotional interview at 5:15 on FOX13 News.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}