0 Family demanding $5 million from police department after Mississippi mother murdered inside home

OXFORD, Miss. - The family of a Mississippi mother who was shot and killed inside her home is demanding millions of dollars from the Oxford Police Department.

According to a release from attorney Carlos Moore – a part of the Cochran Firm, which is representing the victim’s family – they are demanding $5 million from Oxford police following the shooting death of Dominique Clayton.

RELATED: Attorney claims 2 police officers resigned ‘under duress’ following Mississippi mother’s murder

Clayton was shot and killed inside her home on May 19, but authorities are still putting together the pieces of what happened.

Matthew Kinne, a former officer who was fired following the incident, is charged with murdering Clayton. Clayton's family members said the two were having an affair.

RELATED STORIES:

Moore said on Monday that Clayton’s family is demanding $5 million for compensatory and/or punitive damages.

“Ms. Clayton suffered and her relatives continue to suffer mental and emotional pain and anguish,” the release said.

According to the release from Moore, the claims against the police department include “gross negligence, negligent/intentional infliction of emotional distress, reckless disregard, and negligent/gross negligent supervision, hiring, training, and retention of the officer/individual in question.”

Clayton’s family has said previously that Kinne would visit Clayton between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. from Wednesday to Saturday while on-duty and in uniform.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

In addition to the demands of millions of dollars, the release outlined a timeline of what they believe happened leading up to Clayton’s murder:

NOTE: This timeline has not been substantiated by law enforcement or investigators, but it is what the victim’s family said happened.

Approx. 1 week before the shooting – Clayton informs Kinne of the possibility that she may be pregnant

Tuesday, May 14 – Kinne visits Clayton’s home unexpectedly; Clayton expresses concerns to her sister that Kinne may cause her harm

Thursday, May 16 – Kinne forces Clayton to get rid of her dogs

Sunday, May 19 (approx. 1:45 a.m.) – Kinne enters Clayton’s home while on-duty and in uniform and shoots Clayton to death while she is sleeping

Sunday, May 19 (approx. 1-2 p.m.) – Clayton’s body is discovered by her 8-year-old son after the children were dropped off at her home

Days after Clayton’s murder, two Oxford police officers – Ryan Winters and Collins Bryant – resigned from the force. It is unclear when exactly the officers submitted their resignations to the department or why they left.

Officials did not say what connection, if any, those officers have to the murder suspect or victim.

Meanwhile, the family’s attorney had a lot to say about the resignations and how it fits into the case.

“These individuals resigned under duress and they did resign because there were some improprieties in relation to Ms. Clayton,” said Moore.

Moore told FOX13 these officers knew something.

He believes the Attorney General was called in for an internal investigation because there are other officers who were acting inappropriately.

According to Moore, the family believes there is proof that shows Kinne was on-duty the night of Clayton’s murder.

Background info:

According to Dominique Clayton’s sister Shyjuan, Clayton and Michael Kinne were involved in an affair, and the incident stemmed from a “domestic situation.”

Friends told FOX13 Dominique Clayton was shot in the back of the head during a domestic situation.

Her eight-year-old son found her after being dropped off at the house by a family member on Sunday.

Interim Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said the department learned on Sunday that Matthew Paul Kinne -- an Oxford police officer -- was possibly "involved" with Clayton. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation took over the case, and Kinne was developed as a suspect.

The victim, Dominique Lashelle Clayton, was home alone Saturday because her four children were spending the night with their uncle.

When they came home on Sunday, her eight-year-old son went inside with hopes of luring his mother out for a prank. He came back outside alone and told his family she was dead.

Officials told FOX13 Dominique was shot in the back of the head. Family said she was sleeping when she was murdered.

Kinne was booked into the Panola County Jail, where he currently awaits a bond hearing.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.