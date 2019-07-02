0 Family demanding answers after local father dies following hour-long drive to Regional One

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. - A Lauderdale County family is still mourning after a loss early in June.

Xzaveon Nixon, a father of three, was shot and killed after shots rang out at a sports bar in Henning, Tennessee. Now, his brother has questions about what happened after the shooting.

They want to know if he could have been saved.

The incident happened at Fred’s Club around 2 a.m. on June 8. Nixon was one of five people injured during the shooting, but he was the only one who didn’t survive.

“He made it all the way to Memphis. He was transported by ambulance,” said Billy Nixon Jr., the victim’s brother.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The drive to Regional One from the bar was well over an hour, which is why Nixon wonders if his brother could have been saved if they airlifted him instead.

“You would think if a patient is shot two times and critically wounded, you could think the hospital is thinking this patient needs to be airlifted rather than being transported when it’s a life or death situation,” said Nixon.

District Attorney Mark Davidson said Setric Hall was arrested in connection with the shooting.

However, Nixon still wants to know why his brother wasn’t airlifted from the scene.

“I don’t want another family to go through what we went through,” Nixon said.

Hall is due in court for a hearing on Aug. 15.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.