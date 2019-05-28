Family demanding answers after man found shot to death in South Memphis neighborhood

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in a South Memphis neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Jacklyn and Wynton.
Officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators identified the victim as Roderick Killebrew. Family told FOX13 he was 26-years-old.
Killebrew’s cousin told FOX13 he was a fun guy who stayed out of trouble, and now his family is demanding answers.
“A real loud boom, boom, boom… like it was in my house,” said Rosiland McNeal.
McNeal heard the noise around 10 p.m. Monday, and then a neighbor called her. She went outside and saw Killebrew lying on the street.
“You just hate to see it. His mama, his uncle, they just riding up and down the street. They want to know what’s going on,” said McNeal.
McNeal said she is tired of the violence in the area.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. Police are currently searching for the person responsible.
Police have not made any arrests in the case. If you have any information that can help investigators, call 901-528-CASH.
