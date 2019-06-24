0 Family demanding answers after woman shot to death while moving into Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The family of a Memphis woman who was gunned down as she was moving into her new apartment is demanding answers.

Corrasha Teal, 26, was shot and killed outside the Waterview Apartments on June 14.

The suspect – Terrell Craft – initially told investigators that he shot Teal because she called him a b****. However, the victim’s family told FOX13 there is no way that is what set him off.

They also want to know why cameras didn’t catch the killing.

“It hurt. It hurt the family real bad. It tore us up,” said Tyishia Ayers, Teal’s sister.

On Monday, Craft faced a judge for the first time after the deadly shooting. He was arraigned on first-degree murder charges.

“This was an innocent female cousin of mine who had everything ahead of her. Her life really mattered,” said Shunnica Ayers, Teal’s cousin.

Teal’s sister Catherine Ayers told FOX13 she believes the insult didn’t trigger the suspect, and that there is more to the story.

FOX13 spoke with a former resident who moved out of the same apartment complex after being shot inside their apartment. That person said Craft is a dangerous man who was breaking into cars.

Teal’s family said the murder should have been captured on camera, but they cannot get the video.

“I think they’re hiding a bunch of stuff. I really do. They told us the cameras didn’t work cause I want the cameras,” said Catherine Ayers.

Management at the apartment complex did not comment on the allegations and kicked our crews off the property. Officials would not confirm whether or not Craft had been a resident either.

Teal’s family told FOX13 the apartment complex has not cooperated with them either. They are looking for information about the complaints lodged against Craft and surveillance video from the shooting, but they have not yet gotten a response.

Craft’s next court appearance is July 3.

