Family demands answers after man was allegedly targeted and killed by mother & her sons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have arrested two men and one woman after a deadly incident at a busy Memphis shopping center late Sunday morning.

Now, the family of the victim is speaking out about the horrific incident.

The shooting occurred in front of a Goodwill and Dollar Tree in the 3800 block of Austin Peay at the Covington Springs Shopping Center, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Shooting turned homicide at busy Memphis shopping center, police say

Favian L. Effinger and Miguel Lemuel Effinger were arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, according to MPD.

Gjuanadell Effinger sent a video on social media saying someone in a white van was trying to abduct her from the Walmart parking lot, according to police.

Investigators determined the three suspects confronted the victim on the parking lot while he tried to park his van.

The suspects got angry and opened fire on the victim with a shotgun and handgun - shooting him in the front and back.

The victim tried to run from the scene, but lost control of the van and crashed into a shopping cart container.

Responding officers said the victim was lying beside his van with multiple gunshots wounds. He was taken to Regional One, but he later died.

A FOX13 crew could see a white van that appeared to have bullet holes in it.

The victim's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Gabriela Ordaz-Garcia said her great uncle would never hurt anyone.

She said Nazario Garcia is the father of seven children who live in Mexico, and he planned to visit them this Christmas.

"We still had little hope it wasn't true that it wasn't him maybe someone else," said Gabriela.

Gabriela quickly booked a flight from Iowa to Memphis when she found out her great uncle had been shot and killed. Now, she wants answers.

"I'm going to do whatever i can…I cannot let this go by," said Gabriela.

She said police told her about Gjuanadell Effinger's social media video and her next question was, why didn't she call police.

"She's crazy what if she just called the cops that's what I would do."

Gabriela said her family demands justice.

"Were not going to let this fly by. It's not fair. Nothing we are going to do is get him back but as long as we know we are going to do something."

All three suspects are expected to be in court Tuesday morning.

The incident is still under investigation.

