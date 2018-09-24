  • Family demands answers after Mississippi man found dead in the street

    By: Tom Dees

    Updated:

    CLARKSDALE, Miss. - A Mississippi man was found dead in the street Saturday morning. Police are are still searching for his killer.

    Clarksdale police are asking for the public's help. Wilson was found dead in the middle of the street on Saturday morning.

    Davis Wilson's mother, Vickie Spence, said her son was a kind loving man, and she is absolutely devastated.

    "I have never known my son to ever harm anybody. He always had good things to say. Every time he leaves, he'd say 'I love you mom and dad,'" said Spence.

    Spence told FOX13 her son was shot 6 times. His car was also stolen, but it has been recovered by police.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Clarksdale Police Department.

