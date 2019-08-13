0 Family desperate for answers 2 months after Cordova mother, nurse disappeared without trace

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies are desperately searching for a Cordova mother who disappeared months ago.

Officials said Taquila Hayes, 41, has been missing for more than two months. She was last seen at her home on Starcross Drive in Cordova.

Taquila's mother said the last time she spoke to her, she was planning to attend a family member's graduation in Yazoo City, Mississippi.

"The last communication I had with her was via text message, that was in May," her mother said.

A registered nurse and mother, Hayes disappeared without a trace.

Her family is still praying for the best but expecting the worst.

“I want to think positive, I want to remain positive. I want her to surface,” said Roberta Nutall, Hayes’ mother. “I just don’t have any hope at this point.”

Before Aug. 9, Hayes’ family had no idea none of her loved ones had heard from her in more than two months.

It was Hayes’ sister who first had suspicions that something was wrong.

Authorities said Taquila worked as a nurse at Methodist North Hospital but hasn't been seen at work since May 21.

When Nutall learned the news, she told FOX13 she immediately went to the sheriff’s office because that behavior isn’t like her daughter.

“It’s unlike my daughter to, first off, abandon her son, and abandon a profession she worked so hard and diligently to accomplish. She was a registered nurse practitioner wanting to become a doctor. She wouldn’t abandon her employment,” Nutall said.

The sheriff’s office also told FOX13 Hayes “left without the things a person would normally take with them.”

Nutall said her daughter left behind her phone and car. Deputies said Hayes was last seen by her husband back in June.

SCSO officials said they do not have any persons of interest yet because they are so early into the investigation.

Hayes is 5-foot-4, 180 pounds, and doesn't have any known medical or mental conditions.

If you have information on Taquila Hayes, or have any information that could help investigators, call 901-222-5600.

Missing Person: SCSO needs your help in locating Taquila Hayes,41,who has been missing for more than two months. Call detectives at 222-5600 if you know the whereabouts of this missing Cordova mother. pic.twitter.com/TuORPLGsyp — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) August 13, 2019

