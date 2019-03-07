0 Family desperate for answers after 16-year-old boy murdered outside Cordova apartment

CORDOVA, Tenn. - The victim has been positively identified as Tony Reed, age 16. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

A grieving family is begging for answers a week after their 16-year-old son was murdered outside a Cordova apartment.

The deadly shooting happened Feb. 28 around 6:45 p.m. at The Grove at Trinity Pointe apartments in the 500 block of Arbor Hollow Circle.

Tony Reed, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Memphis police.

Tony’s parents told FOX13 this week has been rough because they still don’t know who is responsible for his death.

Tony died just a month before his 17th birthday, and now instead of planning a celebration, his family is planning a funeral.

“He would always be the one that made us laugh when we were on vacation, and when we were together,” said Nicole Reed, the victim’s stepmother.

She said Tony was known for his humor, and it is a sound she has missed every day since his death.

Tony’s parents told FOX13 the teenager left home between 6 and 6:30 p.m. last Thursday. They said he usually didn’t go far and would come back pretty quickly, but this time he never returned.

The Reeds said they were already worried about Tony, and then they saw FOX13’s report about the deadly shooting at The Grove on TV.

Nicole Reed told FOX13 Tony would go there often because he has friends who live over there. The next day, the Reeds met with police, who confirmed their worst fears.

“I don’t know how to describe that feeling of waiting to see if your child is murdered. I mean, that’s a feeling I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” said Nicole Reed.

Since that night, Tony’s parents have been trying to understand why someone would want to hurt their son.

Thursday night, there will be a candlelight vigil for Tony outside of the apartment complex.

According to MPD, officers have not yet made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Memphis police.

