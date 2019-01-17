0 Family desperate for answers nearly 3 weeks after man goes missing near UofM campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South family is desperate for their loved one who has not been seen in the last three weeks.

Memphis police and the man’s family hired a private investigator to search for Justin Rogers, 41.

Surveillance cameras lining Central Avenue on the University of Memphis campus gave Rogers’ family their only lead in finding him.

Rogers went missing two days after Christmas after leaving a doctor’s appointment near UofM.

Keith Lewis is a private investigator the family hired to help police in the search for Rogers.

"At this point it’s been almost three weeks, it's been 20 days,” Lewis said.

Lewis told FOX13 Rogers isn’t from Memphis and only came to the area for his doctor’s appointment in the 3900 block of Central.

"He was not a frequent visitor of Memphis. He was traveling on foot he had no vehicle,” Lewis said.

According to MPD, they are also investigating Rogers’ disappearance.

Lewis said the day Rogers went missing he walked west on Central. Lewis said investigative search dogs have been used in the search for Rogers.

"This family is distraught; his family is concerned for his wellbeing,” Lewis said.

Lewis said he believes Rogers is still in the area very close to the school’s campus.

He is working with police to learn if any SkyCop cameras in the area captured Rogers.

Lewis is also asking for help from people who live in the area.

"People can check their cameras from about 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and see if anyone fits that description,” Lewis said.

If you know anyone who fits Rogers’ description you are asked to call the Missing Persons Bureau at the Memphis Police Department. That number is 901-636-4479.

