Family desperately searching for missing Memphis man in wheelchair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s been two weeks since a disabled Memphis man disappeared and now his family is desperate to find him.

The family of Mark Burnberg said they’re worried something may have happened to him. When they flew into town from Minnesota to visit him, he never showed up to the airport

A couple of weeks ago, his parents made arrangements to fly into town from Minnesota to join him in celebrating his 50th birthday.

His parents said they’ve tried to contact him by phone and his cell goes straight to voicemail. They also find it odd his vehicle remains in the garage.

Neighbors have also grown worried.

They would typically see Mark in passing. He would leave in the morning, and he’d always come back before dark.

Since his disappearance, neighbors are keeping a close watch on the house for his return.

Neighbors and family members have seen no sign of Mark’s whereabouts. His parents went to the police and filed a missing person report

Mark's family said he is known for going to Shelby Park.

He usually takes a backpack with him for personal needs, but he hasn’t come home for a change of clothes or anything.

If you think you may have seen him call the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.

