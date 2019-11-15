0 Family dispute leads to deadly shooting in Memphis neighborhood, no charges to be filed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A family dispute turned deadly.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Wythe Rd near Yale Road early Thursday morning.

According to police, 49-yr-old Dorsey Holifield was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today, @ approx. 3:50 a.m., ofcrs responded to a shooting in the 3400 blk of Wythe. 1 male, 49-yr-old Dorsey Holifield, was located w/ a gunshot wound & was pronounced deceased on the scene. The person responsible for the shooting remained on the scene & was detained by ofcrs. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 15, 2019

Police said his own brother shot him multiple times inside their mother's home.

Investigators on the scene said the mother of the two men happened to be in the home at the time of shooting but did not mention if she is involved.

Andre Torrey lives a few doors down from the home where the shooting happened and told FOX13 he heard the brothers had problems in the past.

"I have heard the brothers have had problems in the past. Yes, these brothers right here but I never thought something would come down to this here," Torry said.

Investigators said after the shooting Dorsey got so emotional after the shooting that he needed medical attention.

"We got to love one another got to look out for one another. And, when family is really heartbreaking," Torry said.

Investigators found that this incident stemmed from a domestic violence situation involving family members. All evidence was presented to the District Attorney General's office and it was determined that no charges will be filed. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 15, 2019

According to police, no charges will be filed.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.