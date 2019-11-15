  • Family dispute leads to deadly shooting in Memphis neighborhood, no charges to be filed

    By: Jeremy Pierre

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A family dispute turned deadly. 

    Officers were called to the 3400 block of Wythe Rd near Yale Road early Thursday morning.

    According to police, 49-yr-old Dorsey Holifield was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Police said his own brother shot him multiple times inside their mother's home. 

    Investigators on the scene said the mother of the two men happened to be in the home at the time of shooting but did not mention if she is involved. 

    Andre Torrey lives a few doors down from the home where the shooting happened and told FOX13 he heard the brothers had problems in the past. 

    "I have heard the brothers have had problems in the past. Yes, these brothers right here but I never thought something would come down to this here," Torry said. 

    Investigators said after the shooting Dorsey got so emotional after the shooting that he needed medical attention.

    "We got to love one another got to look out for one another. And, when family is really heartbreaking," Torry said. 

    According to police, no charges will be filed. 

