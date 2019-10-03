  • Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating an armed robbery of a Family Dollar.

    The business is located on the 1700 block of Sycamore View.

    The suspect was armed with a gun and took money from the cash register.

    No injuries were reported.

