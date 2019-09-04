  • Family Dollar shooting leaves man in critical condition, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A gunman is on the run after a man was shot at a local Family Dollar.

    Officers were called to the 4200 block of Macon around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon.

    Investigators said a man was shot on the scene. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    The suspect(s) fled the scene in a red sedan. The driver was going northbound on Jamerson.

    This is a developing story. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

