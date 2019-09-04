Family Dollar shooting leaves man in critical condition, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A gunman is on the run after a man was shot at a local Family Dollar.
Officers were called to the 4200 block of Macon around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators said a man was shot on the scene. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspect(s) fled the scene in a red sedan. The driver was going northbound on Jamerson.
This is a developing story. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}