0 Family Dollar wants to sell beer at some Memphis locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Family Dollar is asking the City of Memphis to give it permission to sell beer at three locations.

Some community activists are angry and determined to stop it.

The chain has been criticized for unkept trash outside and uncleanliness inside the store. It's one reason why Patricia Rogers wants the Alcohol Commission to vote against the proposal.

Rogers has documented and been vocal about issues with some Family Dollar stores in Memphis for the past year and told FOX13 the problems continue.

"First of all, they need to clean up their dirty floors, the trash and the merchandise underneath the shelves," Rogers said.

She doesn't believe the big chain convenience store deserves any breaks. "Now they want to get our community drunk on beer," Rogers said.

FOX13 checked Wednesday's City of Memphis Alcohol Commission Meeting Agenda and discovered Family Dollar's district manager wants the board to give the company permission to sell beer at three locations. All of them are located in South Memphis where Rogers has been fighting blight and decay for years.

“Family Dollars is notorious,” she said. “They don't treat us like family. I don't shop there."

FOX13 emailed the company spokesman three times, called him twice, and is waiting for a response.

We asked Rogers what she will do if Family Dollar is allowed to sell beer. “Well, like Pastor Dawson told me, ‘You might be fighting a losing battle'. But I am going to fight it. Okay.”

At least one Family Dollar customer told FOX13 she believes the Alcohol Commission ought to say yes.

The Alcohol Commission meets Wednesday. Rogers promised to be there with plenty of community support to lobby the commissioners to vote no.

