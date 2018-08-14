Family fears missing Memphis man was fed to hogs; search for answers continues

NORTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis family is still searching for answers eight years after their relative went missing.
Now, they are worried that the man may have been “fed to the hogs.”
According to family members, Morterrius Settles was last seen driving off with a man from the Tunica Apartments in North Memphis.
The family hasn’t seen or heard anything from him in eight years.
That is, until people in the community would tell the family that the man was fed to the hogs. The man’s sister said people would tell them in person and then text them about it.
"That’s the worst thing I’ve ever heard them say," said Nekita Stokes, the man's sister. "That they fed him to the hogs."
