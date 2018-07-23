Family finds grandfather's entire grave, casket lifted from ground

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - A family in Holly Springs received an anonymous call informing them to visit their grandfather’s grave.
When they arrived, they found they entire casket lifted from the ground and the headstone in the air.
FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo spoke to the family about the strange incident.
How long family believes the grave has been like this, and how the church plans to handle the problem – on FOX13 News at 6.
