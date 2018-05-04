0 Family Focus: A Mid-South organization is focusing only on the good in this community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - City Current uses private dollars to promote volunteerism and shows companies of various sizes how they can make a difference.

"If everybody does a small part together we can move the needle greatly," said Jeremy Parks.

City Current CEO Jeremy Parks believes his company has worked on a formula for making a difference.

Trending stories:

"The way we're set up all of these corporations like FedEx all the way down to Napa Cafe, small, medium and very large businesses the airport and the redbirds put money in and we do as much good with it as possible," Parks said.

Whatever comes in, Parks turns around, gives every bit of it away hoping to improves lives.

“Money is a very powerful resource, but when you look at it a dollar bill doesn't solve a single problem physically, so a dollar bill doesn't mentor a child, doesn't tutor, doesn't physically come up with solutions, people do," said Parks.

If there is a need in our community, he uses the funds and volunteers from various companies to do what needs to be done.

"Scrubbing graffiti, mentoring, tutoring after school, blight removal, planting trees and flowers, so much stuff on activating people to be involved in our community," said Parks.

Right now, City Current works with more than 90 companies and business in the Shelby County area.

"If it's a need, we can activate, there's no bureaucracy there's no red tape it's as simple as do we have the funds can we do it and the answer is yes," said Parks.

City Currents has spent a decade looking for solutions to uplift this community. Parks told FOX13 when people want to do good, they become a force for good.

If you’re interested in becoming a partner, volunteering or upcoming initiatives through City Current, you can log onto citycurrent.com for more information.

Family Focus airs every Friday at 5pm on FOX13 News.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.