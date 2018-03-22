0 Family Focus: Bolton High School students prefer 'green-thumb technology' and healthy living

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A Bolton High School senior said it's not a class requirement, but she has a green thumb.

When her father was diagnosed with diabetes four years ago, she did some research and learned to get healthy was important for her dad.

Most high school seniors are connected daily to their technology. Julency Myrtil, 18, told FOX13 she prefers touch-green technology.

"We also plan to plant some cucumbers, zucchini, okra, peppers, it's all I can think of right now but it's a lot," said Myrtil.

Several tiny saplings have already been planted, Myrtil said the project began as a way of making sure her dad ate healthier.

"Since I live in a single, parent household, I had to take on that motherly role, I also had to take on a lot of responsibilities therefore I feel like I had to do it," said Myrtil.

She said this garden project has evolved in the last year, from just 20 plants in the beginning has grown to two large beds and a greenhouse thanks to her fellow students and teachers.

"They're amazing and really supportive and it shows that they really care about our community and they're health," said Myrtil.

She said one major lesson students have learned so far is the cost of eating healthy.

"Healthy eating is really expensive and groceries is really expensive so being able to grow your own food and having to spend less on groceries is really amazing," said Myrtil.

Within the coming months, Myrtil said the plan is to donate the veggies to local food banks, or anyone in the community in need of fresh vegetables.

"I think it gives adults hope that we can actually be mature and there are a lot of things that are important to us," said Myrtil.

Such as getting to the root of the matter, by planting the key to good health.

Myrtil said she graduates from Bolton this year, but several students have already signed up to keep the gardens going.

