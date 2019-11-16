0 Family Focus: Collierville Elementary School collecting food for Food Pantry

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Scattered throughout the halls of Collierville Elementary School is a special group of students sorting cans and packing up boxes of food.

The Igniters is a leadership team of fourth and fifth grade students.

"We are working with these school Igniters to help collect the canned foods to get it to the Collierville Food Pantry," Collierville Elementary PTA President Milly Mount said.

Mount said for more than ten years the school has worked to donate food to the Collierville Food Pantry.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, Mount said it's important the community is aware of the school's food drive.

"I don't think a lot of Collierville residents realize there is a need in Collierville," Mount said.

"We do have students even at our school who benefit from the food pantry and think that's very important for our students to realize that some of their peers may be in need also."

The school is collecting canned goods and nonperishable items with an emphasis on protein and feminine hygiene products.

Principal Tyler Salyer told FOX13 the students look forward to the drive every year.

"I think it's important that these children realize that there are others out there who may not have as much as they do," Salyer said.

"Some people in Collierville may not know that there is a food pantry, and we want to make sure that those who do have needs know they have a place to go."

Fifth-grade student Kate Cantrell agreed.

"It makes me feel glad, because we have all the food that we need but helping a family in need is really a great way to start off the holiday season," Cantrell said.

Collierville Elementary School is collecting items for the Collierville Food Pantry through November 22.

The PTA said residents can drop off items at the school's front office.

