FAMILY FOCUS: FedEx investing in Shelby County Schools students

A local shipping giant is investing in Shelby County Students.

FedEx donated a piece of equipment to SCS's College Career Tech and Education program.

Hundreds of high school students already have an idea of what to do after graduation.

"I love it becuase I don't have to go to a 4-year school and I don't have to spend all of that money," said KaShawn Benton.

Benton, 16, said some students may not be college bound, but they want to learn a trade.

"I want to learn, learn how to fix it, drive it, and do all of the other stuff," said Benton.

More than 14,000 SCS students are enrolled in a Tech Educational program. An SCS administrator told FOX13, students can only learn so much out of a book.

"Our students must be hands on, they have to get on the equipment, they have to feel it, to see it they have to maneuver it. We want to give our students the competitive edge," said SCS Administrator Dr. Joris M. Ray.

This is what FedEx is looking for, which is why this company partnered with SCS by donating a forklift.

"Because the demand is so great there is a need to get ahead of the curve and so by donating earlier in their career it gives them the opportunity to get more advanced training on this machinery," said FedEx Senior Vice-President of Human Services Jeff Greer.

Greer also said FedEx moves more than 300 million pounds of freight every day. He said demand for trained employees is high, so the earlier you invest in students, means a stronger impact on the workforce.

"Our corporate offices are here so to the extent that we can support our own community. We feel like it’s the right thing to do," said Greer.

A collaboration which give students and local businesses the lift needed to be competitive in the workforce.

Shelby County Schools offers more than 48 programs of study for its Career Tech and Education program.

