0 Family Focus: Heart Transplant Recipient leads 8th Annual "Ride For Life"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Patrick Taylor is an avid biker and runner, but in 2006 an early morning run took a turn for the worst.

“I started feeling a little tired and I ended up going to the hospital,” Taylor said. “My heart was racing. They ended up finding the ventricle in my heart was dilated.”

To keep his heart in normal rhythm, Taylor was given a pacemaker and defibrillator.

For the next 10 years, he had no major episodes, but his heart function began to decline.

At just 32-years-old, he was placed on the waiting list for a heart transplant.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“Well it was kind of bewildering because I had two little girls at the time,” Taylor said.

“One was four, one was six months and my wife was in school finishing up her graduate degree,” Taylor said.

“It was a hectic time in my life.”

Taylor had a successful heart transplant in February of 2016.

On Sunday, he will help lead the 8th Annual Mid-South Transplant Foundation “Ride for Life.”

The bike ride is designed to highlight the need for organ and tissue donations.

“To show people organ donation gives somebody a second change that really can do something with it,” Taylor explained.

“They don’t take it for granted.”

Taylor said he’s blessed to have a second chance at life.

“It’s like somebody gave me a gift,” Taylor said.

“I’m not going to spoil that. I’m going to take care of myself. I’m going to eat right, I’m going to stay healthy, stay active.”

Seven other transplant recipients will join Taylor to lead the "Ride For Life."

The ride will start on Sunday at 7 a.m. at Memorial Park rain or shine.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.