0 Family Focus: Local business providing jobs for the deaf community in Memphis and Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local business owner is providing job opportunities for the deaf and hard of hearing in Memphis and Shelby County.

At first glance, Miracle Perfection Hand Carwash off Riverdale Road may look like any other car wash establishment. But, when drivers pull up, they’ll notice something very different.

Employees using sign language to communicate.

Owner Keith Marshall started the business three years ago.

“Well, actually my son is hearing impaired. We started the car wash because he was getting turned down by different jobs because of his hearing impairment,” Marshall said.

With the help of Anointed Temple of Praise Church, Marshall provides jobs for people in the deaf community.

“Just learning how they communicate is awesome and some of the people in Memphis and surrounding areas never dealt with people who are deaf. So, they’re like ‘Wow, that’s a different form of communication,’” Marshall said.

Tosha Pierre started working at the carwash in May.

“I’ve had a good experience working here so far. I have a lot of friends,” Pierre said.

She said communicating with customers isn’t always easy.

“But in general, they line up, I give them a ticket, I tell them it’s 15 dollars. And then I try to communicate with them about everything. It’s kind of hard. I try to help them as much as I can,” Pierre explained.

But Marshall said the ability to help his customers and employees keeps the business going.

“We just want to make sure the customers are happy and come back and tell a friend,” Marshall said.

Miracle Perfection Hand Carwash recently opened a new Germantown location.

