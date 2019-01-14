0 Family Focus: Local organization offers help to families of kids with disabilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South non-profit stepped up to provide parents with the necessary tools to help their children.

Support and Training for Exceptional Parents or STEP can teach parents how to best advocate for a child with a disability.

Most parents want the same thing for their children, to become healthy, happy, self-sufficient adults.

Bernadette Gray said by the time her daughter turned 2 1/2 she could see there were going to be challenges ahead.

"It was at the daycare where we saw how she was developing versus the other children where it told us something isn't quite right," said Gray.

She said her daughter Tera didn't have any verbal skills, so she took her to be tested.

"When we got our results via a letter it said your child is severely delayed in receptive and expressive language," said Gray.

That's when the Gray family learned, Tera who's now 13, is autistic.

Feeling overwhelmed and confused at how they were going to educate and support their daughter, the Gray family turned to STEP.

"If I wouldn’t have gotten connected with them, I don't know how I would have navigated knowing all of the different elements that are involved," said Gray.

STEP was created to empower parents to understand the rights of a disabled child.

"Both the federal laws and the state level laws as well, so that if they have questions that they need to refer back to, any information that they've gained throughout the process this book is there for them," said STEP's West Tennessee Director Shuntea Price.

The blue book used at STEP, has become a bible of sorts for parents, including having information about workshops, policy, resources to guide them through what is often a difficult time.

"I walk with them side by side, and I tell them if you have any questions call me, don't feel like you're alone because that's what I'm here for," said Price.

It's a chance to stand by parents as they navigate and create a world of support and hope for children like Tera.

"We have to recognize that we can do anything and with help, we can," said Gray.

Saturday, STEP hosted a benefit to support disabled children in West Tennessee. Country star Ronnie McDowell headlined the fundraiser at Graceland's Guesthouse.

For more information, you can log onto tnstep.org.

