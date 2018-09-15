0 FAMILY FOCUS: MAHS and BCHS partner by creating dual enrollment classes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's a partnership to educate the future leaders in the healthcare profession.

Memphis Academy of Health Sciences has joined forces with Baptist College of Health Sciences by creating a dual enrollment class.

These high school students are taking a college class in psychology at BCHS.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"I feel like it’s important to learn and study how people think and why they feel a certain way, the way they feel," said MAHS student Keon Hicks.

Memphis Academy of Health Science sat in the heart of a troubled zip code. Hicks and his classmates are taking this 3-credit course to expose them to various professions in healthcare.

"In the city of Memphis, our kids need to understand we have a wonderful healthcare industry in this city. The jobs that are available for our young people are plentiful, but they have to be prepared for them," said MAHS Executive Director Corey Johnson.

Johnson said MAHS and BCHS are working together to give students options before they enroll in college.

"I thought to myself, in middle school or junior high or high school the opportunities that were there earlier I could have made decisions that would of helped me be successful or more successful in my adult life," said Johnson.

"Once go out and you experience it for yourself that changes it can either make you say you don't want to do it or you can enjoy it and it will open up many doors," said Hicks.

Johnson said the program focuses on opportunities and investing in our community.

"If we can lift our young people out of those areas and give them opportunities to see and if we can expose them to be a part of the change they want to see in their community, then that's our job," said Johnson.

More than 70% of students who graduate from BCHS, often go on to work for Baptist hospital.

Johnson said Baptist graduates, make more than most other college students in the same field.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.