0 Family Focus: 'Meat Me in Memphis'

A Memphis company said its desire to make a difference is based on behavior.

Monogram Foods is preparing for its largest fundraiser, aptly called "Meat Me in Memphis."

The company is located on Poplar Avenue near Oak Court Mall.

CEO Karl Scheldwitz said besides his company being known for its Circle B and King Cotton products, its brand is also supporting the community.

"Well you know great companies do good things and people want to work for a company that does give back," said Scheldwitz.

Monogram Foods has eight plants from Memphis to Wisconsin and Texas. Scheldwitz said almost 3,000 team members are encouraged to support charitable organizations of their choice, the only exception it has to be a non-profit and has to focus on children.

"They're non-profits for a reason and if people didn't give to them they couldn't do their services," said Scheldwitz.

Monogram Foods said its upcoming event should raise around half a million dollars which will be spread out amongst several non-profits across the country.

"I think we all have a responsibility to share and to give back and Memphis is a very philanthropic city to begin with," said Scheldwitz.

During this year's fundraiser, several local chefs will provide food for the event.

Scheldwitz, who was born and raised in Frayser, said he continues to lead by example by remembering his community.

"I like to think about all that Memphis has done for me, so it's a pleasure to raise my family here," said Scheldwitz.

Monogram Foods is a Memphis-based company focusing on making a great product, while always supporting those who may need it most.

Monogram Foods has raised more than $1.5 million to support various non-profits.

This year "Meat Me in Memphis” will be held on Oct. 25.

For more information you can call Alix Dewitt at 901-681-9873 or email adewitt@monogramfoods.com.

