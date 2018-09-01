0 Family Focus: Shoe designs give back to Memphis community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Edward Bogard has spent years sole searching ideas to combine his love for designing shoes and giving back.

"’SoGiv,’the name was derived from every pair we sold - we give. Taking the ‘so’ out of sold and ‘giv’ out of give," said Bogard.

He created a non-profit shoe design company where 100% of the proceeds are donated to other non-profits. He said the first design was inspired by the world.

"Africa, North America, you got Australia, Asia it’s just kind of it's wrapped around the entire top panel design of the shoe," said Bogard.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

He said the shoe focuses on a world, where there is a cure for every debilitating disease. He recently created an espadrille, which has provided thousands of meals for the Mid-South Food Bank.

"One pair of their hunger awareness shoes actually provides over 150 meals. Because for every $1 donated to the food bank is equivalent to three meals, so creatively we were able to put that into a $50 shoe purchase," according to Bogard.

Mid-South Food Bank Communication's Director Andrew Bell said the shoe represents a way for people to take a step toward a deeper meaning.

"You are walking in someone else's shoes, thinking about people struggling and looking at people I don't know what kind of challenges they have and maybe there is something I can do to help them," said Bell.

Bogard has designed shoes for many non-profits, including the Salvation Army, where you can write a cause which you support, such as addiction.

He believes his greatest feat for inspiring this community is only beginning.

"I'm just so ready to get to the next happen and make it even bigger. I'm always trying to one-up myself," said Bogard.

Again, 100% of the profits from each shoe is donated.

For more information about "SoGiv" and the causes it supports, you can log onto sogiv.org or call 488-5288.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.