0 Family Focus: State-of-the-art climbing gym located near Stax Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis film director believes the phrase, 'If you build it, they will come.'

Tom Shadyac created Memphis Rox as a state-of-the-art climbing gym built in one of the toughest zip codes in Shelby County.

As soon as most people walk into Memphis Rox, no one seems to focus on who's around them, but simply what's ahead of them.

"Hey how can I solve this problem, how can I get up the wall today," said local climber Faith Roane.

She started coming to Memphis Rox last year. Roane lives in North Memphis but drives to this gym several days a week.

"I'm not looking for a typical gym I'm looking for something that challenges me every single time," said Roane.

Memphis Rox Executive Director Reggie Davis said diversity and inclusion for all is the reason this gym was created.

"We have clientele-guest who are from South Memphis 38106, 38126 who are members here, but we also get folks from all over the city. From the suburbs, people have traveled from other states to see what we are doing," said Davis.

This type of gym normally comes with a high price tag to join, but not Memphis Rox.

"We have set our, what we call our suggested price at a level that is friendly but even if you can't afford that price we give you access to this gym even if you can't pay a dollar," said Davis.

He also said most of the staff working at the gym, live in the community.

"We're providing jobs for young people 18, 19 years old they're making $12 an hour that is the beginning steps of a life being changed," said Davis.

A gym impacting a community and reminding climbers, it's not about age, race or gender, just you verse a wall.

"You can look at someone you don't know how strong they are until they get on the wall and show you what they're strength is," said Roane.

Memphis Rox is open 7 days a week and is located on East McLemore, directly across the street from Stax Academy.

For more information on hours, classes and pricing you can log onto https://www.memphisrox.com/.

