Wednesday marked one year to the day since a 2-year-old girl was killed following a drive-by shooting in Memphis.
In the story that made national headlines, Laylah Washington was shot and killed in an incident sparked by road rage.
Friends and family held a ceremony of releasing balloons in memory of Washington, but the turnout was disappointing. Why family told us they are angry, on FOX13 News at 9 and 10.
The family told police Laylah’s mother was picking up her two brothers from work when a car almost hit them in the parking lot by driving erratically.
She yelled out of the window for them to slow down. That is when the car followed them, and someone inside opened fire.
