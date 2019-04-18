  • Family, friends gather for vigil after 15-year-old SCS student kills himself

    By: Kirstin Garriss

    Updated:

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The family of a Shelby County Schools student who took his own life is pushing for changes within the district.

    Fernando Montiel, 15, died earlier this month. He was a student at White Station High School.

    Since then, Montiel’s family met with the superintendent to discuss mental health awareness and suicide prevention. 

    On Wednesday night, dozens of family and friends gathered outside the high school for a vigil for Montiel. 

    The message from the teen’s parents following his death – on FOX13 News at 9.

