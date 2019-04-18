Family, friends gather for vigil after 15-year-old SCS student kills himself

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The family of a Shelby County Schools student who took his own life is pushing for changes within the district.
Fernando Montiel, 15, died earlier this month. He was a student at White Station High School.
Since then, Montiel’s family met with the superintendent to discuss mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
VIDEO: Fernando’s family talking about the 15-year-old who was in ROTC. Orange was one of Fernando’s favorite colors, it’s also the same color for bullying prevention awareness. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/BmMxQHfYOn— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) April 17, 2019
On Wednesday night, dozens of family and friends gathered outside the high school for a vigil for Montiel.
On Wednesday night, dozens of family and friends gathered outside the high school for a vigil for Montiel.
