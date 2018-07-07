Family, friends gather to remember teen shot to death in Taco Bell parking lot

BARTLETT, Tenn. - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 17-year-old boy shot and killed in Bartlett.
RELATED: Teen arrested in deadly shooting near Bartlett fireworks
Jaylon Cohen was fatally shot in a Taco Bell parking lot Tuesday night during the Bartlett fireworks show.
The teenager shot and killed during the Bartlett firework show is being remembered tonight. Jaylon Cohen’s family held a vigil to join hands in prayer and celebrate his life. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/q761XNs4lf— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) July 7, 2018
On Friday night, Cohen’s family gathered for a vigil to remember his kind heart and outgoing personality.
RELATED: Teen shot, killed at Taco Bell during Bartlett Fireworks Extravaganza
“My brother didn’t deserve that. He didn’t,” his sister, Vennisha Hendriex said. “He was a good boy. He was smart, funny and silly.”
Police arrested Kentrell Spight, charging him with first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Trending stories:
- Memphis woman stabbed in the head, killed during fight identified by relatives
- Woman dies after being trapped inside car following Memphis crash, witness says
- Woman, 80, recovering after being shot, raped, robbed during home invasion, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
But the family is still not at peace.
“To shoot him 14 times like that… We just want justice,” said Quinton Hendriex, Cohen’s brother.
Cohen was the youngest of 13 siblings, according to his relatives.
Vennisha Hendriex told FOX13 nothing can ever fill the void in their family and in their hearts.
His family said Cohen wanted to be a rapper. He started recording his own songs years ago.
They told FOX13 that’s how they will keep his memory alive – through his music.
A GoFundMe campaign to help pay for funeral expenses was started for Cohen’s family. You can donate here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}