0 Family, friends hold vigil for veteran four years after he was shot to death near FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The family of a U.S. Army Sergeant killed in front of FedExForum four years ago gathered for a vigil to celebrate his life Friday night.

Last week, FOX13 reported that the Crime Stoppers reward for information about the shooting death of Sgt. Calvin Wilhite rose to $20,000.

After Memorial Day weekend in 2015, Wilhite’s family began a mission for justice.

“My son was killed on this day May 24, 2015 by some cowards,” Valerie Henderson said.

Henderson is Wilhite’s mother, who remains hopeful police will find her son’s killer.

Someone shot and killed Wilhite in front of FedExForum on Fourth Street that night.

Wilhite’s family remembered him while re-emphasizing what they are hoping to receive very soon: justice.

Members of the Memphis police administrative staff attended Friday’s vigil. Investigators working the case said they have worked tirelessly to find Wilhite’s killer.

According to leaders at Crime Stoppers, they haven’t received tips on this case in a while.

The Crime Stoppers reward for information in Wilhite’s death is currently $20,000. It’s the largest of any Crime Stoppers case at the moment.

“Someone knows who that coward is and who is the driver,” Henderson said.

A still image captured by a surveillance camera at FedExForum is still a major piece of evidence in the case.

Investigators said they continue to believe people will come forward who recognize the gray or green Chrysler the shooters happened to be in the night of the shooting.

“But be assured, somebody know who killed Coo and they won’t come forward. Somebody is housing these cowards and they won’t come forward,” Henderson said.

