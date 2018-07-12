0 Family, friends release balloons for birthday of girl shot and killed in Memphis

Purple balloons flew high on the birthday of a girl shot and killed inside her home.

Gabrielle Harris would have turned 15 years old Wednesday.

Her mother, Bridget Harris, said she wanted to celebrate her daughter’s short life.

“I’m also sad and at the same time that her life was just taken just it was taken short,” Harris said.

Bridget Harris’ daughter was shot and killed in her kitchen while doing dishes this January.

“I heard a pop and it sounded just like glass and metal I thought maybe she dropped a casserole dish or a cookie dish or a cookie sheet,” Harris said. “She came around the corner holding her head saying something hit me in my head, and then the blood just started pouring out.”

Family and friends wore ribbons in her honor as they gathered to celebrate her very short life. They also reminisced on some of their favorite memories.

Trending stories:

“It’s funny because people say hold onto the good memories, and I do,” Harris said. “But, I’ll tell you this, the good memories are the hardest because I know never get them back.”

Gun violence has taken the lives of innocent children across Memphis.

Advocates like Stevie Moore believe the community needs to get involved.

“Everybody got to the point that they don’t want to get involved,” said Moore. “It’s too dangerous. Well it’s more dangerous than not getting involved. Until that bullet comes through your window and hit your child.

“Then you’re gonna wanna get involved and you’re gonna want someone else to get involved.”

Harris said her daughter died in front of her on the kitchen floor.

“I felt her spirit leave in my hands and I was just trying to pray it wasn’t that,” Harris said.

Memphis police arrested Dominique Holman and charged him with first-degree murder.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.